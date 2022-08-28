Launceston coach Mitch Thorp has narrowly avoided missing the Tasmanian State League's grand final should the Blues qualify this weekend.
Thorp, a four-time coach of the league's team of the year, was involved in an incident with North Hobart officials on August 20 and has handed a $1000 fine.
He was also given a two-match ban, which is a suspended sentence, meaning he's right to coach the Blues this weekend against Kingborough at Windsor Park as they aim to qualify for the grand final.
AFL Tasmania on Friday confirmed an incident had taken place between Launceston and North Hobart officials before unveiling Thorp was involved in a follow-up statement on Sunday.
The statement read: "Launceston Football Club Coach Mitch Thorp was issued a notice of breach for the following sections of the National Community Football Policy Handbook:
- Section 9.2(a): A Person or, where applicable, a Controlling Body must not engage in conduct which brings, or is likely to bring, the interest of Australian Football or the Controlling Body into disrepute; and
- Section 9.2(h): A Person or, where applicable, a Controlling Body must not verbally or physically abuse, assault, or engage in violence with another person, intimidate another person or create a hostile environment."
Thorp accepted an early guilty plea for the incident, which is understood to have occurred following the under-18 match between the two sides, who compete in the STJFL competition.
In order to avoid the two-match ban, he must not breach any other National Community Football policy for the next 12 months.
While Thorp expressed remorse for his actions, the statement from AFL Tasmania expressed that they do not condone what took place and said they will be "working with all TSL clubs to ensure appropriate compliant handling procedures moving forward".
Coming off the pre-finals bye, the league resumes on Saturday with Launceston battling the Tigers at Windsor Park, while Clarence and Lauderdale go head to head at the Twin Ovals on Sunday to avoid elimination.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
