Launceston, Scottsdale and South Launceston's juniors lived out their premiership dreams at UTAS Stadium on Saturday.
The under-12 and under-14 divisions were decided as the players took to the hallowed turf of UTAS Stadium for the first day of the NTJFA grand finals.
Saturday marked the first time since 2018 that the finals were at the AFL ground, while this year is also the first time the grand finals have been spread across two days.
Launceston completed a perfect, unbeaten season with a 9.7 (61) to 4.3 (27) win over Prospect.
The Blues started with a bang, running out to a 27-point lead at half-time and adding to it in the third term before Prospect put together a three-goal last quarter.
Hugh Campbell and Harry Gunn both kicked two for Launceston in the victory as they had seven individual goal-kickers to end their season and Lochie Plunkett was named best on ground.
After finishing third on the home-and-away ladder, Scottsdale have claimed the under-14 division two premiership, defeating Launceston 10.6 (66) to 3.2 (20).
The Magpies kicked five goals in the first quarter while holding Launceston scoreless before the Blues were really competitive in the second and third terms.
However, the Magpies were able to extend their advantage and hold on for the win, with Conner Riggall kicking three and Lochlan Bowerman two as Tom Hadley was the best on ground.
Hunter Andrews, Hudson Kirkby and Harry Shelton kicked goals for Launceston.
South Launceston completed the under-12s double with a strong victory over Tamar - 7.12 (54) to 1.2 (8).
The third quarter was where the damage was done, with the Bulldogs kicking three goals after holding their opponents scoreless in the opening half.
Tamar kicked their sole goal of the match in the last quarter, while South Launceston's Ryan Sansom was named best on ground after being one of the best and fairest winners on Friday night.
The grand finals started with the tightest game of the day as South Launceston defeated Longford 2.3 (15) to 1.4 (10).
Kicking off at 9.30am, the two sides weren't able to score until the second quarter as Harry Bryant got Longford on the board.
However, goals to Nick Cameron in the third and fourth quarters sealed the win, with Ethan Philpott named best on ground in the victory.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
