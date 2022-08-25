Deputy mayor announces run for Launceston mayor

City of Launceston deputy mayor Danny Gibson will run for mayor in the upcoming local government elections.
Cr Gibson was first elected to the City of Launceston in 2011 and elected deputy mayor in 2018.
Advertisement
Cr Gibson said he decided to campaign for the leadership position after being urged by supporters.
He said seeing the trajectory the city was on he wanted to be a part of that.
"I would love to work with our council team of the future and see some of those things come to fruition, a renewed energy, a sense of optimism about what our future and its people can achieve," Cr Gibson said.
Long serving mayor Albert van Zetten announced he would not be running for the role in early August.
At the time he said Cr Gibson was "obviously suitable" to the role.
Cr van Zetten reiterated this belief, saying Cr Gibson had been an "exceptionally good" supporter over the years.
"He's been a great deputy mayor and I had hoped he'd put his hand up," he said.
Cr Gibson said he had learnt a "great deal from mayor van Zetten".
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. Email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. Email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.