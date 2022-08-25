The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

City of Launceston will engage in the conversation to find a new name bridge

Alison Foletta
By Alison Foletta
August 25 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LONG PROCESS: While it will take some time, City of Launceston will support a name change of Batman Bridge. Picture: File

A City of Launceston councillor called for leadership over taking measures to rename a Tasmanian bridge named after a "colonial murderer".

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alison Foletta

Alison Foletta

Journalist

Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. Email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.