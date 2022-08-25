A City of Launceston councillor called for leadership over taking measures to rename a Tasmanian bridge named after a "colonial murderer".
Councillor Tim Walker brought a notice of motion to council regarding the renaming of Batman Bridge at Thursday's council meeting. Cr Walker said while the bridge was not in their municipality, it was a part of their valley. "One of the most symbolic things we can do is to remove that name," he said.
Cr Walker had previously brought a notice of motion in April 2021 including the recommendation to write to seek support for this change from West Tamar Council and George Town Council.
In August the same year after the three councils wrote to the Tasmanian government, announcing there were no plans to rename the bridge.
Cr Walker said this was due to no appropriate name being proposed and it was now the time to engage in a process to find a new name.
Cr Walker lamented that the process would be drawn out and would have preferred the state government "would take up the mantle," but he added it was not the case and council would need to step in.
"Today it feels as though we can take another step forward, or stand still," he said. "There's much more to this. This is an initial process that would involve at least getting the support of our neighbouring councils."
The bridge crosses kanamaluka/River Tamar, between the West Tamar and George Town municipalities outside of Launceston. In officer comments for the latest motion, chief officer Michael Stretton wrote to not support this notice of motion due to the cost and labour intensity of a citizen assembly, which would be upwards of $50,000.
In an alternative motion, Mr Stretton said the council would write to the West Tamar and George Town councils following the adoption of the Aboriginal Partnership Plan to work with to change the name of the bridge.
Councillor Alan Harris put forward an amended motion to remove the citizen's assembly part of the original motion. Cr Harris said a subcommittee from representatives from the three councils might simplify the process.
Council would also "engage with the Tasmanian Aboriginal communities to identify an agreed approach for the development and submission of a name proposal".
Cr Walker spoke to Cr McKenzie's comments that the motion did not mention the Tasmanian Aboriginal community and that "perpetuating what we've done over generations is actually doing things to them, rather than them actually being part of the solution".
"They didn't build the bridge, and they didn't name the bridge, it's upon us to respond sometimes to the things that we've done, to correct those mistakes, to take ownership for those mistakes and it's certainly not up to Aboriginal people to go around and fix every problem that they may identify," he said.
"The name will change, your only decision is whether you are a part of the process today or not."
The amendment to the motion was carried with Cr Walker and Cr Paul Spencer against. Cr Walker said he wouldn't back down and highlighted the importance of having a citizen's assembly.
Due to the changes in the motion to remove the citizen's jury and despite moving the original motion, Cr Walker voted against the amended motion which passed.
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. Email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
