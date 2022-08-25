Ashley Youth Detention Centre staff encouraged violence between detainees for "sport", says a Commission of Inquiry witness.
Fred*, a former Ashley Youth Detention Centre detainee witness told the Commission that he suffers from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder as a result of his time in Ashley.
Advertisement
Now an adult, Fred told the Commission that staff would watch, and do nothing to help, as he was bashed by multiple detainees.
He said the staff would also deliberately start fights between the inmates.
"I noticed comments were made by staff members ...'he said this, or this detainee said this about ya', and that would cause arguments within the unit, and therefore fights," Fred said.
"You feel like that it was for sport. Just to watch."
Fred told of an incident where he was using the phones and another detainee attacked him.
"The phones were located right in front of the officer's office, and the officers were clearly watching those boys kick me, punch me, bash me, and then they came out and locked me down and the other boys just went about their day."
Fred told the Commission that on one occasion he witnessed a violent rape of a female detainee.
It was not just violence between detainees that Fred witnessed, but also violence inflicted on detainees by Ashley staff.
"I saw people jumped on by three or four officers, kneed in the head, bashed their heads into the floor," he said.
"I seen a female detainee dragged from the shower, naked, by her hair, and then placed on the ground and cuffed.
"I saw so much stuff."
On two occasions, Fred said he complained about incidents by writing details down and pushing an envelope under his door.
"I never heard about either of them."
He said he believed that he was an "annoyance" to staff, and speaking out made him a target.
Advertisement
When given the chance to speak to the Commission openly, Fred said that Ashley should be closed.
"Tear the place down and start again. The memories are appalling," Fred said.
"I suffer from pretty bad, really bad PTSD. I have got crazy flashbacks sometimes. I freeze in certain situations and I don't know what to do. I panic. I have panic attacks," he said.
"It left me unable to trust anyone in a place of authority, prison guards, police officers, and that has implications throughout my life."
He said all detention centres in Tasmania lack any form of rehabilitation and are primarily punitive.
"Tasmania has the highest rates of recidivism in Australia and no doubt it was due to Ashleys and the ...[way] we were treated as kids."
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Follow us on Google News: The Examiner
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.