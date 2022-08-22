State government to expand early child care access

The state government has flagged new changes to early childhood education and care which would see expanded access across the state.
Premier Jeremy Rockliff said free access to early child care - under the Working Together program - would be expanded to Child and Family Learning Centres by 2024.
Mr Rockliff said in areas without early childhood providers, the state would investigate how to deliver early learning programs from pre-school kids on-site at schools or local libraries "where there is the community support and will to do so".
Early Childhood Australia Tasmania president Lynne Moore said the organisation supported the move, but wanted to ensure the government used a model that had "quality at its core".
"The current working together program needs to be delivered by specially trained early childhood teachers," Ms Moore said.
She also said ECA Tasmania expected the government's expansion of childcare to adhere to the same National Quality Standards as other services in the Working Together program.
However, Ms Moore said the state's shortage of early childhood teachers would need to be addressed before the program could be effectively implemented.
"One of the things that will be critical is that we have a workforce to be able to deliver this," she said.
"But we're looking forward to making sure that whatever is developed gets the best outcomes for children".
The Mitchell Institute report into childcare accessibility across the country earlier this year identified roughly 35 per cent of the country as living in "childcare deserts" with no easy access to early child services.
It said Tasmania had relatively low levels of childcare accessibility mostly in regional and remote areas, below the national median.
The report also noted that there was a strong correlation between the amount of mothers in a state's workforce, and the amount of access to childcare services.
