School children in Launceston are set to join students from across the nation in donning costumes resembling their favourite literary characters as national book week begins today.
Each year since 1945 the Children's Book Council of Australia has brought Australian children and books together through the initiative.
During this time, classroom teachers and librarians create colourful displays, develop activities, run competitions, and tell stories relating to a theme to highlight the importance of reading.
However, behind the scenes, costume and book stores experience an influx of eager shoppers, ranging from parents and children, to grandparents and teachers.
Executive director of Teen Challenge Tasmania Tanya Cavanagh said the organisation's fundraising avenue - Hope Costume & Thrift Store - experienced an unprecedented number of sales this year.
"Last year was very busy, but we've actually managed to top that, so I would say things have been extremely busy this year," she said.
"We've noticed book week grow in popularity over the years to the point where it is now a very close second for our busiest time of the year, behind Halloween."
Ms Cavanagh said Harry Potter outfits had been the most popular purchases this year.
"Cat in the hat has been really popular too, as well as anything princess-related,' she said.
"It's just a great time of the year, and the store is always absolutely buzzing with excited energy."
Bookseller from Petrarch's Andy Durkin said Bookweek helped those children who hadn't fallen in love with books yet to find a new way to connect with literature.
"Be it as a ballerina, police officer, fairy, dragon, spy or caterpillar," he said.
"Reading opens up a child to new worlds, and offers a glimpse into the lives and experiences of others, learning new concepts and ideas."
Mr Durkin said Bookweek provided kids time to focus on getting lost in a story, creating a costume to celebrate their book hero's.
"We've helped many kids and parents find the perfect story to share this Bookweek and cannot wait to see the resulting costumes on show," he said.
I'm a general news reporter for the Examiner. I have just relocated from South Australia and am ready to tell the stories of local Tasmanians. You can contact me via email at luke.miller@austcommunitymedia.com.au
