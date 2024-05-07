The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Council's speed limit changes praised as lifesaving during awareness week

Joe Colbrook
By Joe Colbrook
Updated May 8 2024 - 7:30am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Acting mayor Hugh McKenzie, SARAH Group president Peter Frazer and traffic engineering officer Nigel Coates affirm the City of Launceston council's commitment to road safety during National Road Safety Week. Picture by Phillip Biggs
Acting mayor Hugh McKenzie, SARAH Group president Peter Frazer and traffic engineering officer Nigel Coates affirm the City of Launceston council's commitment to road safety during National Road Safety Week. Picture by Phillip Biggs

A decision by the City of Launceston council to drop speed limits has been praised by a road safety activist as 2024 shapes up to be a safer year on the city's roads.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joe Colbrook

Joe Colbrook

Journalist

Journalist at The Examiner, covering local government and planning, emergency services, breaking news and court. Send tips to joe.colbrook@austcommunitymedia.com.au. Ex-Jimboomba Times, UQ Alumni

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.