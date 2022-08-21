Council to review amendments to $140m Cambria Green development

Revised development amendments to the controversial $140 million Cambria Green will be reviewed by Glamorgan Spring Bay Council on Tuesday, following hearings with the Tasmanian Planning Commission.
In its agenda meeting notes for August, the council said the amendments process had been "contentious and protracted", and the revised amendment did not address all of the issues that were relevant to the amendment.
However, the council said the revised amendment had positive attributes and, from a technical perspective, provided a better response to the purpose of the proposal.
Glamorgan Spring Bay Council mayor Robert Young said the council would now have to decide whether to support the revised amendment.
"There'll be a discussion about whether or not council ought to take this position or that position as to the amendments that have been proposed to the local provision schedule," Cr Young said.
"But council hasn't considered it since 2018, and they won't make a decision about those local provision amendments without a hell of a lot of work".
If built, the proposed 3000-acre resort near Swansea would boast hundreds of villas, a luxury hotel, a golf course, airstrip and crematorium, and has been a point of contention between residents, council, and the TPC for the past four years.
On July 1 the TPC asked the Cambria Green proponents to submit a modified draft amendment, which was submitted on July 22. The TPC is now waiting on replies to the revised amendment by all parties.
The TPC will next decide whether to refuse or approve the amendment, or suggest modifications to the proposal.
