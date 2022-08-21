The Examiner
'Contentious and protracted': Glamorgan Spring Bay Council to review amendments to $140m development

Clancy Balen
Clancy Balen
Updated August 21 2022 - 8:57am, first published 1:47am
Council to review amendments to $140m Cambria Green development

Revised development amendments to the controversial $140 million Cambria Green will be reviewed by Glamorgan Spring Bay Council on Tuesday, following hearings with the Tasmanian Planning Commission.

