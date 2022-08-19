NSW man extradited to Tasmania over alleged 'Texas Oil' scam

Tasmania Police have extradited a 41-year-old man from New South Wales for alleged his role in an elaborate fraud last year.
Tasmania Police alleged the man claimed to be an investment banker while holidaying in Tasmania in March 2021.
Advertisement
"It is alleged he convinced several Hobart locals to invest $215,000 in a non-existent Texas Oil Company. It is alleged the money was transferred by the unknowing victims into the man's personal account which he used to enhance his facade as a stockbroker," the police statement read.
Detectives from the Glenorchy Criminal Investigation Branch extradited the man on August 19 and charged him with 10 counts of fraud.
The NSW man is "known to police" and will be appearing before the Hobart Magistrates Court today.
Police said that investment scams are commonly used by fraudsters.
"Members of the public should be suspicious of people who offer investment opportunities that promise a high return with little or no risk. Further scam advice can be sought from the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) - Scamwatch."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.