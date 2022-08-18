Despite securing the minor premiership and a home qualifying final, Launceston aren't looking to back off this week against North Hobart.
The reigning premiers welcome back skipper Jobi Harper for their last home-and-away game with coach Mitch Thorp saying it's "business as usual".
"When you start thinking differently to how you would normally, that's when you find you get yourself into trouble so we'll be picking our best 22 and playing hard and fast for the four quarters," he said.
"Over the 10-year period that I've now been coaching, that's probably landed as the best way to prepare.
"I think resting players and things like that, you can find yourself in trouble with match fitness."
Two-time Darrel Baldock Medallist Harper has not played in over a month but Thorp is not concerned about his star player's match fitness.
"If anyone came and watched Jobi train, there'd be no concerns about his match fitness," Thorp said.
"He's a pain in the bum, he knocks everyone over and he's always leading all the running and conditioning blocks we do.
"There's no issue with Jobi from that perspective but we want him to touch the footy and that sort of thing and we're looking forward to getting him back into the side."
Another star that comes back into the Blues' side is Jake Hinds, with the pair replacing Josiah Burling and James Leake.
Hinds sits seven goals behind former Melbourne Demons player Colin Garland, needing eight majors to take the Peter Hudson Medal outright.
Having kicked 52 goals from his 13 matches, Thorp praised Hinds and his fellow forwards.
"We are pretty lucky that we've had four or five guys kick seven-plus in a game so we haven't been reliant on one individual and the goals have certainly been shared around," Thorp said.
"Ryan Tyrrell kicked 10 in a game, Jackson Thurlow kicked 10 in a game, Dylan [Riley] has started to hit the scoreboard, Muz [Michael Musicka] kicked six last week, so we've certainly spread the goals this year but there will be a focus to get him over the line."
This season is the second consecutive time that the Blues have claimed the minor premiership, although they had to make the grand final the hard way last year after North Launceston defeated them in the qualifying final.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
