Ryan Tyrrell had the game of his life as Launceston comfortably accounted for North Hobart at Windsor Park, winning 26.13 (169) to 4.5 (29).
Normally known for his defensive exploits, Tyrrell was swung forward to great effect with six goals by the first change and 10 for the match as his efforts alone would have been enough to out-score North Hobart.
Whether it was on the lead or in general play, the ball seemed magnetised to Tyrrell as he led Launceston's goal-kicking with Michael Musicka (four goals) and Brendan Taylor (four goals) also chipping in.
"Ryan's a good player, he's been vice-captain of a premiership team here and he's been known as a defender but we've always known he's got some forward craft," Launceston coach Mitch Thorp said.
The Blues stormed to a 10-goal opening term and never looked back as they suffocated North Hobart's ball movement.
It took until the second quarter for the visitors to register their first goal before adding two in the third term with the Blues' defensive structure behind the ball proving hard to pick through.
Despite the wet conditions at Windsor Park, the Blues' ball movement into attack was a feature across the day with Tyrrell, Musicka enjoying the fruits of Launceston's midfield dominance, led by Brodie Palfreyman (35 disposals, 11 clearances).
Thorp was pleased with how his side rebounded after their first loss of the season to Lauderdale.
"The boys responded really well with a mature performance, Ryan kicking 10 was pretty special, we thought Brodie Palfreyman was our best player .. really proud of the boys in tough conditions," he said.
Launceston's vice-captain Miller Hodge was the club's only injury concern for next week after the defender went off late in the game with a shoulder problem.
Sports reporter at The Examiner. Focus on basketball and netball but occasionally rolls the arm over for some cricket coverage in the summer. Previously from Adelaide with a stint in Byron Bay. Get in touch: adam.daunt@examiner.com.au.
