TSL: Launceston's Ryan Tyrrell kicks 10 goals against North Hobart

Adam Daunt
By Adam Daunt
Updated May 14 2022 - 10:30am, first published 10:15am
GOAL-KICKER: Ryan Tyrrell kicked 10 goals in Launceston's win over North Hobart at Windsor Park. Picture: File

Ryan Tyrrell had the game of his life as Launceston comfortably accounted for North Hobart at Windsor Park, winning 26.13 (169) to 4.5 (29).

Sports Reporter

Sports reporter at The Examiner. Focus on basketball and netball but occasionally rolls the arm over for some cricket coverage in the summer. Previously from Adelaide with a stint in Byron Bay. Get in touch: adam.daunt@examiner.com.au.

