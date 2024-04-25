How do North Launceston plan to be the last undefeated side in the TSL?

On the way to last year's Tasmanian State League grand final, North Launceston won 13 matches in a row.
This season, they've won their first four and face fellow undefeated team Clarence (3-0) to be the last ones standing.
"We feel confident anytime we play but this week is a really good challenge for us," coach Adrian Smith said.
"Our group are quite proud ... they've had a really good week on the track and are really focused on our contested footy and making sure that part of our game is strong.
"They've done their research on Clarence so hopefully we'll go into the game with a really positive mindset and defend well to get the game on our terms."
Smith praised the Bombers' upcoming opponents on their stoppage numbers and pressure game, having taken on - and beaten - fancied sides like Lauderdale and Kingborough.
North Launceston come into Saturday's UTAS Stadium clash having defeated Glenorchy in a match which saw debutant Khalen 'Big Bird' Matthews boot five goals.
"It was just a great opportunity for him - he totally took his moments and grasped them with both hands," Smith said.
"He was playing on probably the full-back of the state team this year in [Harrison] Gunther and I was talking to him afterwards and he said Khalen is just hard to match up on because he's good in the air and on the ground.
"Hopefully he continues his form this week and he can have a good solid month of senior footy and get himself back into the Devils later in the year."
The Bombers versus Clarence match-up is the only round-five clash to be played on Saturday.
The others - North Hobart versus Lauderdale and Glenorchy versus Kingborough - were played on Anzac Day down South.
While they didn't play on the national day of remembrance, North Launceston's under-16 boys, under-17 girls and senior playing squad all went to the dawn service before an early-morning training session.
"It's something we've done for a number of years now - it's just that community tradition," Smith said.
"The players like to show their face and have that community spirit and some of them went and marched later in the day with different relatives and whatnot.
"It's a nice community event that really showcases that bond and us as a team, it shows our values and who we are as a footy club."
