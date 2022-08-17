'Entirely his own fault': Coroner discusses Bass Highway fatality

Any one of the four drugs found in a man's system after he died in a car crash on the Bass Highway earlier this year would have significantly affected his driving, a coroner has said.
Coroner Simon Cooper said Peter Andrew Healey had a combination of methylamphetamine, cannabis, diazepam and lorazepam in his system, and he was driving at a minimum speed of 140km/h when he crashed off the highway at Christmas Hills on January 16 this year.
"Any of those drugs alone are capable of having a significant effect on driving," the coroner said.
"The crash which caused Mr Healey's death was entirely his own fault."
Mr Cooper said Mr Healey was a driving a car that was mechanically sound in good weather and on a good road.
But the combination of impairment due to drugs and speed "directly" caused his death.
"Mr Healey's death resulted directly from excessive speed and inattention on his part," he said.
"I am satisfied that his driving was significantly impaired by prescription and illicit drugs.
"No other person caused or contributed to the happening of the crash."
Mr Cooper said Mr Healey was not, and had never been licensed to drive a car.
He thanked Tasmania Police first class Constable Nigel Housego for his investigation of the crash, and said the circumstances did not require him to make any comments or recommendations.
Court and crime reporter covering the West and North-West of Tasmania for the Advocate.
