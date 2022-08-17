Up to 70 Northern Tasmanian farmers are facing losses in the millions to a proposed electricity transmission line project, prompting an agriculture lobby group to call for a review into laws that allow state-owned corporations to compulsorily acquire land.
Power line operator Tasnetworks, which is negotiating the acquisition of new easements from landowners along the proposed 240 kilometre route, said the project would provide much-needed power transmission capacity and help Tasmania achieve its "Battery of the Nation" ambition.
But Tasmanian Farmers and Graziers Association president, Ian Sauer, said while he supported projects such as Tasnetwork's North West Transmission Development, the Act that allows the company to acquire land from farmers needed to be reviewed.
"We've got a board meeting this afternoon, and one of the actions we will action is that we will be writing to [Minister for Agriculture, Jo Palmer] asking for her to look into having a review of that Act," Mr Sauer said.
The project, which is due for a final investment decision by December 2024, will see new transmission lines built along a route from the Cressy area through Sheffield and Stowport, and along the coast to Burnie.
But Cressy-area livestock farmer Scott Colvin, who leads a group of about 30 affected farmers along the route from Cressy to Deloraine, said the cable project could disrupt his business significantly.
He said moving the transmission line 80 metres east of its existing location on his land would prevent the operation of five of his irrigation pivots, which need a clear field to traverse through.
"We are small, family farms, and we have invested large amounts of money into our irrigation infrastructure - so it's a significant impact to my business if my irrigation pivots stop spinning in full circles," he said.
He said the initial construction of the new line would also cause considerable business disruptions to his lamb operation.
He also said Tasnetworks rejected less disruptive alternatives, such as constructing the new line underground or building it along the path of the existing power line it is replacing.
Fellow Cressy-area farmer Oliver Scott-Young said his farming business is built around where the existing power line is located.
"For them to then go and move it 30 metres and plonk it right in the middle of our crops ... it's a huge inconvenience for us, and it's just convenient for Tasnetworks, because it saves them a few bucks," he said.
"By cutting off irrigation ... you are drastically reducing the value of that land. But Tasnetworks doesn't take that into account," he said.
A spokesman for Tasnetworks said the line operator is working closely with landowners affected by the project.
"TasNetworks is sharing information with landowners ... especially in regards to examining alternatives like undergrounding transmission infrastructure. The results of detailed assessments into alternative options have been provided to landowners," he said.
Tasnetworks is also trying to "minimise impacts to landowners, especially farmers" by building new transmission lines on the same alignment as existing transmissions lines wherever possible, he said.
The TFGA's Mr Sauer said the legislation in need of review is the Land Acquisition Act 1993, which he said gives the Tasmanian government and its state-owned corporations a much more liberal hand in acquiring private property in comparison to other states' legislation.
"This isn't NIMBYism - the TFGA has been consistent that they support development in Tasmania. What we are standing up for is the rights of our farmers and making sure there is a due, open and transparent process," Mr Sauer said.
"There [also] needs to be a proper process to determine compensation," he said.
The Tasnetworks spokesman said the company supports calls for a review of the legislation.
"TasNetworks is also committed to a review of the existing compensation framework and is currently working on a set of revised compensation principles and approach to provide to landowners, in consultation with its shareholders, and the Australian Energy Regulator and other government bodies.
