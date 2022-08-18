The Examiner
Donation from Launceston Greyhound Racing Club to help those in need

Nikita McGuire
By Nikita McGuire
August 18 2022 - 5:00pm
DOG'S DONATION: Ben Clark, John Newson and Brennan Ryan, with Shadow who are giving a $5000 donation to The Examiner Winter Relief. Picture: Paul Scambler

Members of the Launceston Greyhound Racing Club have rallied together, holding numerous events and fundraisers to be able to donate a large sum to The Examiner's Winter Relief Appeal.

