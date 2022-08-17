'Mirror on a pole': Witness reflects on horse inspection suggestion

An expert witness appeared baffled by a suggestion that the 16 horses who died crossing Bass Strait aboard the Spirit of Tasmania in 2018 could have been inspected with a "mirror on a pole" prior to their voyage.
During an exchange in the Burnie Magistrates Court on Wednesday, Crown prosecutor Simon Nicholson put the suggestion to marine engineer Allan Kneller, the first witness to appear in the TT-Line defence case.
The company has pleaded not guilty to 29 breaches of the animal welfare act in relation to the discovery of 16 dead horses.
The company's defence lawyer Dr David Neal had previously said it is "unreasonable" to expect the Spirit of Tasmania staff could inspect every vehicle transporting livestock to a standard that would guarantee their safe passage.
The only windows on the trailer in question that would allow inspection of the horses inside without lowering the rear gate was some 4.5 metres off the ground, which Mr Kneller said would be difficult to view without a ladder.
Mr Nicholson then suggested that the horses could be inspected with a "mirror on a pole", or a video camera on a pole.
Mr Kneller appeared somewhat taken aback by the suggestion, and said the necessary materials are not readily available on ships.
"I just don't know," he said.
Dr Neal told the court after Mr Kneller's evidence that he expected his team would be able to call its final witness on Friday, and that closing submissions could be presented to Magistrate Leanne Topfer on the following Wednesday.
Mr Nicholson agreed with that course.
The hearing resumes on Thursday.
Court and crime reporter covering the West and North-West of Tasmania for the Advocate.
