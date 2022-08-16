The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Watch

Stage Right Youth Theatre performing classic Disney tale

Nikita McGuire
By Nikita McGuire
Updated August 16 2022 - 10:57pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sneak peek of Disney's The Lion King Jr

The much loved, iconic Disney tale featuring all the animals in the Serengeti is being told on the Princess Theatre stage.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nikita McGuire

Nikita McGuire

Journalist

Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Arts and Events sector, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.