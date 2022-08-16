The much loved, iconic Disney tale featuring all the animals in the Serengeti is being told on the Princess Theatre stage.
Stage Right Youth Theatre's production of Disney's The Lion King Jr. features 64 students showcasing their best vocals and dance moves.
The cast had their opening night on Tuesday evening and are holding numerous shows for Launceston audiences.
Based on the Broadway production directed by Julie Taymor, the well-known tale features music and lyrics by icons such as Tim Rice and Elton John.
Simba, Rafiki and an unforgettable cast of characters journey from Pride Rock to the jungle and back again, in this inspiring, coming-of-age tale.
Complete with handmade costumes and backdrops reminisced on an African Savannah, the cast and crew are excited to showcase their hard work.
The theatre group is performing five shows in total, featuring icon songs such as 'Circle of Life' and 'Can You Feel the Love Tonight'.
Director Danny Gibson said it was an honour to perform such a well-known story to Launceston.
"After two months of rehearsals, the challenges of the pandemic the students aged eight to 18 are adding the final touches, lighting, sound, makeup and costumes, ready for our five show season," he said.
"This opportunity affords people from all over Northern Tasmania to work together as we head towards a culminating outcome, which is our performance and we can't wait to entertain Northern Tasmanians, school students and family member and supporters here at the iconic Princess Theatre."
The theatre groups production of the Disney tale follows on from their 2021 production of The Spongebob Musical, which was a big hit with Launceston theatre goers.
The Lion King became a household classic following the release of the now iconic Disney film. It tells the story of Simba, a young lion who is to succeed his father Mufasa. However this doesn't come easily, with Simba embarking on a journey of self-discovery and friendship.
The audience will meet much-loved characters such as Timon, Pumbaa, Nala and Scar, with the students capturing the essence of the narrative.
Mr Gibson advised people to make sure they do not miss out on this iconic festival.
"64 students are ready to entertain you, with limited tickets available from the Princess Theatre Box office," he said.
Remaining shows are to be held August 17 and 18, with shows starting at 6:30pm each night. Tickets are available from Theatre North.
Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Arts and Events sector, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581
