Disciplinary action against unvaccinated Tasmanian public school teachers could still continue but their low numbers mean they do not pose a risk to public health or schooling continuity, the minister says.
The teachers were allowed to return to work from Monday after a notice was sent out by Education Department secretary Tim Bullard on Friday.
Advertisement
Twenty-two teachers remained suspended on full pay in June.
READ MORE: Locum contracts going for $3500 in Tasmania
Departments have been able to put in place their own vaccination requirements after the end of the COVID emergency period on June 30, resulting in the gradual lifting of some mandates.
Education Minister Roger Jaensch said the mandate had resulted in an almost 100 per cent vaccination rate among teachers and allowed all schools to stay open as the Omicron variant spread.
He said the small number of unvaccinated teachers were not a risk.
"Having less than half of one per cent of our staff workforce unvaccinated is not a big problem for COVID management in our schools," Mr Jaensch said.
"Those people who have been stood down have been stood down under arrangements for code of conduct investigations and disciplinary actions by the Education Department, and those processes will continue, but there is no longer a good public health reason for us to require those workers to show evidence of their vaccination status."
While the teachers had been suspended on full pay, unvaccinated nurses had not been paid. Mr Jaensch said nurses had a "different public health order" with "difference consequences for non-compliance".
"I understand that under the relevant public sector legislation that it's a long-standing arrangement where there is disciplinary action being taken, people have been stood down pending investigation and resolution of those issues, that that's been done on full pay," he said.
The Australian Education Union's Tasmania branch had raised concerns about a lack of consultation before the decision was made to allow unvaccinated teachers to work again.
A survey had been circulated, and Mr Jaensch said the result was strong enough to change the department's policy.
"I haven't seen detailed written analysis of that, but what's been reported to me was that there were a range of views expressed through that process," he said.
"Overall the responses were sufficient for the department to be confident to proceed down this track of returning our teachers to our schools, consistent with public health advice."
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
From Adelaide to south-west Victoria, Bendigo to Tasmania, I've provided in-depth stories in politics, environmental affairs, issues facing disadvantaged communities, legal affairs and much more. Contact me at adam.holmes@examiner.com.au or on Twitter at @adamholmes010
From Adelaide to south-west Victoria, Bendigo to Tasmania, I've provided in-depth stories in politics, environmental affairs, issues facing disadvantaged communities, legal affairs and much more. Contact me at adam.holmes@examiner.com.au or on Twitter at @adamholmes010
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.