UTAS professor closes in on mystery cause of multiple sclerosis

It used to be known as the 'mystery illness', but new research from the University of Tasmania has shone new light on the causes of multiple sclerosis.
In a paper published in the Medical Journal of Australia on Monday, clinical neuroscientist at UTAS associate professor Bruce Taylor said although it was clear there was no single "smoking gun" risk factor for MS, "a chain of risk factors stretching back to conception" were identified.
Advertisement
Professor Taylor, who researches out of the Menzies Institute for Medical Research, said although some risk known risk factors such as sex and genetics were impossible to change, there were now some known risk factors.
His research has identified obesity, smoking, vitamin D levels and ultraviolet light exposure, and potentially, contracting the Epstein-Barr virus as risk factors.
Professor Taylor said the Epstein-Barr virus' role in causing MS should increase interest in the development of an Epstein-Barr vaccine for children.
"Similarly, awareness of the importance of sunlight exposure and vitamin D levels, particularly in pregnancy and early life but also throughout the life course, presents multiple points of intervention," he said.
"Reducing smoking and adolescent obesity could markedly reduce the risk of MS; however, there is no direct trial evidence to support this due to the complexity and long term nature of such a trial."
READ MORE: Launceston tops list for transport costs
With 138.7 people per 100,000 diagnosed with MS each year, Tasmania has the highest number of cases in the country annually, which Professor Taylor said may be explained by vitamin D deficiencies caused by a lack of sunlight.
The incurable neurological disorder, which affects the central nervous system and motor skills, has increased globally by about 4 per cent each year, and costs Australia $1.75 billion annually in medical services and care for those living with MS.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.