Teenager Kayden Andrew Leary located safe and well

UPDATE: Tasmania Police have sighted Kayden alive and well.
EARLIER:
Tasmanian Police are seeking the assistance of the public to help locate Kayden Andrew Leary, a 13-year-old boy who is believed to be within the greater Brighton area.
Police hold concerns for the welfare of Kayden and are looking to return him home as soon as possible.
Kayden is 13 years of age and is believed to be wearing a Cosgrove High uniform.
Anyone who believes they may have seen Kayden or know where he might be should contact police on 131 444.
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
