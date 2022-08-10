The Examiner
Younger learner motorcyclists will find it harder to travel under new novice driver recommendations

By Isabel Bird
Updated August 10 2022 - 5:07am, first published 4:28am
Advice to lift minimum learner motorcyclist age to 18

An independent expert is recommending Tasmania lift the minimum learner motorcyclist age from 16 and a half to 18 years, and has advised of night-time riding curfews and a lift in minimum speed limits.

Isabel Bird

