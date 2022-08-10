Advice to lift minimum learner motorcyclist age to 18

An independent expert is recommending Tasmania lift the minimum learner motorcyclist age from 16 and a half to 18 years, and has advised of night-time riding curfews and a lift in minimum speed limits.
The Road Safety Advisory Council released its discussion paper to develop an improved graduated licensing system for Tasmanian motorcyclists, with University of Adelaide Centre for Automative Safety Research's expert Matthew Baldock making several recommendations for change.
These recommendations included increasing the minimum age of entry into motorcycle riding to 18, and introducing a night time curfew between midnigh and 5am for all learner and P1 riders aged under 25.
It also advised to increase the minimum speed limits of learner and P1 motorcyclists from 80 km/h, up to 90 km/h for learners and 100 km/h for P1 motorcylists.
"Raising the age to 18 would deliver greater safety benefits by delaying exposure for 18 months...[and] would bring Tasmania into alignment with Victoria and South Australia," the report said.
"Tasmania is the only jurisdiction that restricts P1 licence holders to a maximum of 80km/h...this recommendation is based on evidence and [brings] equity between novice motorcyclists and drivers."
Since 2012 there have been 72 motorcycle riders deaths on Tasmanian roads.
In that time a total of 1313 MAIB claims have been made for motorcylcists, with a majority of these claims made by learner drivers across the novice rider stages.
Riders account for one third of serious casualties on Tasmanian roads, despite motorcycles only comprising approximately five per cent of the registered vehicle fleet
North Motorcycle Riders Association of Tasmania president Danny Penney said it was against raising the minimum age for learner motorcylists.
"There is a safety aspect, you have to consider that, but in reality, most people get their licence because they need it for transport. You can't rely on mum and dad to run you around forever," he said.
"That will affect so many of the country kids who rely on getting a licence to be able to travel for work or school."
Mr Penney welcomed the recommendation to lift speed limits.
The discussion paper has been released for comment.
