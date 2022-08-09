Lilydale president Peter Boxhall is on cloud nine.
The Demons will host NTFA division one finals for the first time on Saturday at Lilydale Recreation Reserve.
The Dees take on St Pats in the reserves and then Old Scotch in the seniors of qualifying finals.
"We've been in the NTFA since 2011 when we left the NEFU and in that period of time never hosted a final," Boxhall said.
On top of that, The Examiner understands the club hasn't hosted finals since 1984.
"On Saturday, we checked the ground again and the NTFA officials came out after the game against OLs and said "Yep, she's good to go"," Boxhall said.
"I got all of the club in our changeroom after the game and announced it and it was one of the best things I've ever done.
"We got the reserves in there. They hung back because there was a big announcement coming - no one knew what it was - and we made that announcement and the roof nearly came off the old shed."
The president of four years said it meant loads to the volunteers, committee and general community.
"It's something we've worked hard towards. Every year we've tried to get finals and always been told no," he said.
"But this year, finally after all the hard work, we've been recognised.
"You've got no idea how much it means to our club. We're a small club and we punch well above our weight. But it means so much to us in the general public as well."
What does it take to secure hosting duties?
"It takes a good, well-maintained ground with good facilities for the players," Boxhall said.
"But also the spectators and visitors need to be comfortable as well.
"This year we went out and got a brand new electronic scoreboard.
"I think that kind of tipped it (the hosting) towards us instead of us using an old scoreboard that was 100 years old.
"The process is you put in an expression of interest and then the NTFA looks at that and decides which ground it goes to."
St Helens will host Saturday's elimination finals as was the case in 2021.
Old Scotch battles East Coast in the reserves and the Swans meet Old Launcestonians in the seniors.
Boxhall explained there was plenty of work going on behind the scenes in the lead-up to Saturday.
Ground maintenance as well as canteen and drink orders are among the jobs.
The Dees president is expecting a strong crowd.
"We've got St Patrick's in the reserves so their seniors will come and look at the senior game," he said.
"Then we've got Scotch in the seniors. Both those clubs have a very big following. So I would guess we're looking at maybe 1200-1500 people. If we get more than that, I'll be over the moon.
"Both those clubs, including us, have big followings. And there's a lot of interest in this division this year due to the fact it's very close."
Boxhall lauded his club's effort for reaching the milestone.
"I want to emphasise the hard work the committee and volunteers have put in this year, it hasn't been an easy year," he said.
"Also the players and coaches. It's a big team effort.
"I know it's cliché but for a small club to achieve what we're achieving in a big pond. It's unbelievable and we'll keep going. We've got plans and it's small steps to achieve those. I want to thank everyone involved, it's a community club."
Boxhall encouraged the club's past players to come down and watch the finals on Saturday.
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
