Australian Opal and three-time WNBL champion Marianna Tolo is joining Launceston Tornadoes for the rest of the NBL1 South season.
Tolo, a former WNBA player, will suit up for the Torns in Melbourne this weekend as they take on Frankston Blues on Saturday night and Melbourne Tigers on Sunday.
It comes after coach Sarah Veale revealed star Tornado Kelsey Griffin would be returning to the US for personal leave at the end of the month.
"Kelsey is needing to go back home for personal reasons for four to six weeks," Veale said.
"Actually Kelsey and Keely (Froling) were the ones who instigated (the recruitment), they reached out to Tolo and then said 'guess what, we've got a plan'.
"So that's how this came about, we will be missing Kelsey from the beginning of July, she'll be back for finals hopefully.
"But it's super important she goes home and family is more important than anything so we fully support that move and we're just blessed to be able to bring in Tolo to fill Kelsey's shoes which she'll do extremely well.
"The three of them will be all on the court together for the next four games and finals as well."
Griffin, a forward who plays most minutes, has averaged 24 points and more than 11 rebounds per game this season.
The four-time WNBL champion hails from Alaska.
Veale is thrilled to have Tolo on board who has just returned from France after winning the French Cup with Basket Landes.
"Tolo is well known for her personal qualities and inspirational leadership, and her basketball CV speaks for itself," Veale said.
"Tolo is great mates with both Keely and Kelsey, and she comes so highly recommended by those two. It will be incredible to have all three of them playing together and in the Tornadoes Top.
"Tolo's basketball career to date is amazing and is one of the most impressive in the country. Speaking to Keely and Kels about Tolo, they understand what she brings on and off court, they can't speak highly enough of her.
"Tolo brings her invaluable experiences to our young group as the continual development of our local girls is a key focus for us. Our young players are certainly very lucky to have such amazing women leading them."
Tolo's impressive career includes winning three WNBL championships with Canberra Capitals in 2009-2010 and 2019.
She's a two-time WNBL All-Star five player and a WNBL defensive player of the year.
Tolo was signed by Los Angles Sparks in 2015 and has also had an extensive European career.
She also won a bronze medal with the Opals at the world championship and a silver medal at the Asia Cup.
She represented Australia at the Olympics in Rio in 2016 and Tokyo last year.
Tolo's excited about what's ahead.
"I'd heard great things from both Keely and Kelsey about Launceston and the great experience they had playing there," she said.
"So when they floated the idea of coming down to Tassie to play with them, I had to stop and consider it. It's not often you get the opportunity to play with some of your best mates.
"It works out well for me, so I can keep up game fitness in preparation for the World Cup, which is in September this year.
"I'm also looking forward to helping Launceston to win some games in their quest for the NBL1 South title. It's a tough competition but I believe we have the ability to do well.
"I haven't really had the chance to spend much time in Tassie, apart from my first under-16s nationals back in 2003.
"So I'm looking forward to seeing a little more of the area."
Veale says that Tolo's busy schedule would conflict with some of the NBL1 season, but the team is working closely with her to manage the situation.
"We are working with Tolo around her Opals schedule and she will be eligible for finals even with missing some games in late July due to those commitments," she said.
Tolo feels her Torns' games will be great preparation for her Opals experiences.
"The Opals for me is the priority, I want to put myself in the best position to make the World Cup team for later this year," she said.
"And Launceston, being able to train and play with them, is a big part of that and I'm really appreciative of the opportunity that they have given me to play with them and train with them.
"That will really help me. To be able to juggle that I think will be great. I should still be able to qualify for the finals with the games that I'm playing and so that's really exciting as well."
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
