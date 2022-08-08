The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

EPA monitoring Devonport tugboat site for wildlife impacted by oil drained from tug

Rodney Woods
By Rodney Woods
Updated August 8 2022 - 5:29am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Salvaged: TasPorts' first recovered tugboat York Cove aboard the ship AAL Melbourne. Pictures: Eve Woodhouse.

Oil skimmers are being used to collect and remove oil that has escaped from the containment area at the Devonport port where two tugboats are being salvaged.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rodney Woods

Rodney Woods

Reporter

I'm excited to have joined The Advocate team having grown up reading the publication. I have experience in agricultural, general and sport reporting during my time in northern Victoria. If you have a story idea, contact me at: rodney.woods@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.