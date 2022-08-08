The Launceston Waste Centre's Cell R3/R6 Construction has taken out an award at the 2022 Earth Awards.
The Earth Awards are the Civil Contractors Federation's annual awards and celebrated significant achievements in one of Tasmania's most important industries last night.
The landfill cell took out the $10 million to $30 million category.
CCF Tasmania CEO Andrew Winch said that this year's awards featured a variety of talented entries.
"The civil construction sector is the absolute backbone of the Tasmanian community and economy. Most of the public infrastructure that Tasmanians rely on everyday has been built by one of our members and is a testament to their skill, expertise, and commitment to the industry," Mr Winch said.
"These awards are an opportunity to recognise the outstanding work that our members have done over the past 12 months and I congratulate each winner for their achievement."
Built by Batchelor Contrustion Group in conjunction with the City of Launceston, the operation took around 18 months and involved excavating more than 48,000 cubic metres. For context, that equates to an area around the size of 15 Myer buildings.
Each category winner in the Earth Awards is automatically nominated for the national Earth Awards for that category. The national Earth Awards will be held in Canberra in November this year.
Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Arts and Events sector, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581
