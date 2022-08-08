The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Launceston Waste Centre's Cell R3/R6 Construction gets award at the 2022 Earth Awards

Nikita McGuire
By Nikita McGuire
August 8 2022 - 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CELL: City of Launceston manager Infrastructure and Assets Shane Eberhardt, Albert van Zetten and Team Leader for Sustainablility Michael Attard. Picture: Phillip Biggs

The Launceston Waste Centre's Cell R3/R6 Construction has taken out an award at the 2022 Earth Awards.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nikita McGuire

Nikita McGuire

Journalist

Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Arts and Events sector, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.