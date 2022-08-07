Launceston Mayor Albert Van Zetten set to step down

Launceston's longest-serving mayor will not run again in October's local government elections.
After serving 15 years as mayor of the city, Albert Van Zetten has decided to call it a day.
Advertisement
Appearing with his wife Lyndle at Riverbend Park today, Cr Van Zetten thanked god as well as the people of Launceston who supported and voted for him throughout six successive elections.
"For me, it's been an absolute honour and a privilege to serve the great people of this city, which is the best city in Tasmania and Australia," he said.
"One thing I've never had in my life - and I'm well over 60 - is long-service leave, and in this role, even when you're on leave, you don't really get a break from the public or the media, so I'm going to have some time away to do what I want to do, spend time with my family, and enjoy myself."
Cr Van Zetten encouraged anyone who thought they could do a good job in the position to apply, however, he said deputy mayor Danny Gibson was "obviously suitable" for the role, despite there being no mention of his intent to run as mayor as of yet.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I'm a general news reporter for the Examiner. I have just relocated from South Australia and am ready to tell the stories of local Tasmanians. You can contact me via email at luke.miller@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I'm a general news reporter for the Examiner. I have just relocated from South Australia and am ready to tell the stories of local Tasmanians. You can contact me via email at luke.miller@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.