Trout fishing enthusiasts flocked to several lakes in the state's north on Saturday as Tasmania's brown trout waters officially re-opened.
Appearing at Four Springs Lake, Director of Inland Fisheries at the Department of Primary Industries, Parks, Water and Environment, John Diggle, said trout fishing was a popular pastime for residents of the Apple Isle.
"There was a slight drop off in its popularity a couple of years ago when there were bushfires, then COVID-19 came about, but since then the numbers of participants have actually surpassed where they were at previously," he said.
"In total, we get around 25,00 anglers a year in this fishery, and that's made up of about 80 per cent Tasmanians and 20 per cent mainlanders and internationals."
Mr Diggle said the lake had also been re-stocked with new trout, as it didn't have any spawning creeks.
Also in attendance at Four Springs Lake was Minister for Primary Industries and Water Jo Palmer, who brought her family along to enjoy a morning of fishing.
"The outlook for this season in Tasmania is expected to be excellent, with good lake levels and river flows across the eastern catchments following the wetter La Nia period," she said.
"Junior anglers from 14, up to and including, 17 years of age can fish in Tasmania's inland lakes and waterways by registering for a free angling licence. While junior anglers under 14 years of age do not require an angling licence."
Ms Palmer also said anglers would be vying for one of the $2000 tagged brown trout released into waters across the State as part of this year's Tagged Trout Promotion.
Marine and Safety Tasmania recreational boating officer Keegan Higgs reminded anglers to be safe as boating on the state's inland waters accounted for 15 per cent of all waterway use.
"Many Tasmanians will be dusting off their boats in preparation for Opening Day of the Brown Trout season, and we hope all boaties enjoy their time on the water, but we want everyone to come home safely," he said.
"On lakes and rivers, watch for hazards - submerged stumps, trees, shallow ground, and make sure you prepare your boat - check your safety gear is maintained in good condition and accessible ... Has your inflatable lifejacket been serviced?"
I'm a general news reporter for the Examiner. I have just relocated from South Australia and am ready to tell the stories of local Tasmanians. You can contact me via email at luke.miller@austcommunitymedia.com.au
