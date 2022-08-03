Do you have a special family object or a treasure you have found at a second hand shop ?
That is the idea behind 'Gems or Junk: is your family heirloom really that special' as part of the Curators in the Pub talk series to be held at various venues around Launceston.
Throughout August, the Queen Victoria Museum and Art Gallery's Public History Curator Jon Addison will be debunking the tales behind your favourite objects.
With talks held at the Kingsway Bar and the Kings Bridge Bar and Restaurant in Launceston throughout August, the Curators in the Pub series will explore the forgotten stories of sporting clubs in Launceston, the history behind your beloved family heirlooms, and why Tasmania is the place to be for artists, makers and everything in between.
General Manager of Creative Arts & Cultural Services Shane Fitzgerald said the QVMAG Curators in the Pub series would be an exciting new offering for Launceston's events calendar in August.
"The Curators in the Pub talk series is a great way to share the incredible knowledge of our Curatorial team at QVMAG," Fitzgerald said.
QVMAG Public History Curator Jon Addison said the Curators in the Pub talk series was a great new program for QVMAG to launch in 2022.
"It's always enjoyable to find new and creative ways to share tales from our collection particularly when it comes to taking these events to new venues across City," he said.
"Our team have had a lot of fun putting this talk series together and we're looking forward to the upcoming events.
"I'm particularly looking forward to our Gems or Junk event as we explore the history behind family heirlooms brought along on the night. It's always interesting to see what people pass down through each generation."
Events include 'A history of sporting clubs in Launnie' held on August 4 at the Kingsway Bar, 'Island mecca- why artists flock to Tassie on August 11 at Kingsway Bar and ' Gems or Junk: is your family heirloom really that special' on August 18 at Kings Bridge Bar and Restaurant.
The Curators in the Pub talk series is free to attend with registration via the QVMAG Eventbrite page.
Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Arts and Events sector, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581
