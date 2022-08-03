Tasmania appears to be clinging to its traditional "cheapest house prices in the nation" status, despite the surge of recent years.
The size of new Tasmanian home loans has decreased in recent months - amid the double whammy of high inflation easily outstripping wages growth and an apparently unfinished run of interest rate rises - with a bank boss suggesting borrowers are being more conservative.
The average new Tasmanian home loan size for owner-occupiers was a nation's lowest $437,895 in June, in original terms Australian Bureau of Statistics estimates.
A decade earlier, the average was just $247,908, climbing past $300,000 for the first time in late 2017 before rocketing up in the last few years and hitting $400,000 for the first time in July 2021.
The June 2022 average of $437,895 was well below the national average of $609,789.
The only other jurisdictions with averages below $500,000 in June were Western Australia, South Australia and the Northern Territory, while New South Wales topped the table at $766,511.
The Tasmanian average had fallen for three consecutive months, having hit an all-time peak of $451,438 in March, before the Reserve Bank started hiking interest rates.
MyState Limited managing director and chief executive Brett Morgan said the 0.50 percentage point cash rate increase the Reserve Bank announced on Tuesday was the fourth interest rate rise this year.
" ... despite the RBA hikes coming off a very low base, we are seeing a more conservative approach by borrowers," Mr Morgan said.
"Borrowers are being realistic when self-assessing the amount they could and should borrow, and customers are taking into account likely future RBA announcements."
The ABS estimated the value of new home loan commitments for owner-occupiers in Tasmania fell by 5.1 per cent in June in seasonally adjusted terms.
The proportion of new home loans for owner-occupiers being taken by first home buyers was 29.5 per cent, similar to the national rate of 29.9 per cent.
Nationally, the total value of new home loan commitments for housing fell by 4.4 per cent in June, the ABS said, although it remained at a "historically elevated level" of $31 billion.
"The value of new owner-occupier loan commitments fell 3.3 per cent in June 2022, while new investor loan commitments fell 6.3 per cent," ABS head of finance and wealth Katherine Keenan said.
"Even with the June falls, the value of new owner-occupier loan commitments remained 50 per cent higher than the pre-pandemic level in February 2020, and the value of new investor loan commitments remained 101 per cent higher."
Meanwhile, Tasmanian housing approvals by councils picked up slightly in June, increasing by 2.8 per cent to 259 in trend terms.
It remained a long way short of surge levels experienced in the year to mid-2021.
State Treasury said the reduced level of approvals in more recent times might be partly due to the ending of state and federal stimulus measures which supported high levels of dwelling approvals.
