WAYFM holds annual Christmas in July market at Door of Hope

Nikita McGuire
Nikita McGuire
Updated July 30 2022 - 8:52am, first published 8:00am
ROCK ART: Sharon McCoy of Pardon my Pun at the WAYFM Makers and Creators Christmas in July Market. Picture: Paul Scambler

Christmas came early for those checking out the handmade crafts and creations at the WAYFM Makers and Creators Market held on Saturday afternoon at the Door of Hope complex. Making the trip from the North-West was Sharon McCoy, who uses rocks to create unique pieces of art.

Journalist

Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Arts and Events sector, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581

