Christmas came early for those checking out the handmade crafts and creations at the WAYFM Makers and Creators Market held on Saturday afternoon at the Door of Hope complex. Making the trip from the North-West was Sharon McCoy, who uses rocks to create unique pieces of art.
"The Makers and Creators are such a great market. I always come along to have a stall because so many people come and check out the work me and the other stall holders make.
"I recently changed what I do with my stall, taking a more creative approach, I make rock art.
"It's very unusual and people are very delighted by it as they don't see it anywhere. I turn the rocks into art works and make things such as cacti, dogs, cats and other things. I paint a background on a canvas and it becomes a 3-D work of art.
"The kids are very attracted to them. There are lots of bright colours and kids love rocks and especially painted ones."
WAYFM station manager Jim Gray said the market was a great success, with lots of people coming to check out what was on offer.
"We counted around 3000 people coming in the doors today, which is great to see. It's a great way to showcase Tasmanian artists making handmade works of art of all kinds and variations."
Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Arts and Events sector, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581
