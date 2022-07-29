The Examiner
Eddie Toohey, Oscar Davey, Nate Henrys and Charlie Goodlock and Makkai Kettle represent Tasmania at Southern State Championships

Adam Daunt
By Adam Daunt
July 29 2022
HONOUR: Back row: (L-R) Eddie Toohey, Oscar Davey, Nate Henrys. Front row: (L-R) Charlie Goodlock and Makkai Kettle. All represented Tasmania in the Southern States championships. Picture: Adam Daunt

The future of the Launceston Rugby Club looks bright after five of its up-and-coming players earned state honours.

Sports Reporter

Sports reporter at The Examiner. Focus on basketball and netball but occasionally rolls the arm over for some cricket coverage in the summer. Previously from Adelaide with a stint in Byron Bay. Get in touch: adam.daunt@examiner.com.au.

