The Launceston Tigers are eager to continue their strong start to the premiership season as the ladder-leaders get ready to roar against University.
Last season's grand finalists enter the fixture after a dominant performance in the grand final rematch where they accounted for Devonport 39-17 at Royal Park.
The grand final rematch was also Tigers captain Callum Lyall's 50th game which was celebrated in front of the Launceston faithful.
We're happy with where we are at but there's still a lot of work to be done- Isaac Anderson on the Tigers' season
The Tigers will head south to take on University who enter the round with three wins to their name and in sixth spot on the table.
The Launceston side, who are currently seven points clear in top spot, will be looking to further consolidate their position with a winning result.
"The vibe around the club is pretty good at the moment and both of our men's grades and women's team are playing some really good footy at the moment," club president Isaac Anderson said.
"We're very aware that we haven't won anything yet, it is only the midway point so we're happy with where we are at but there's still a lot of work to be done."
Anderson believes University will provide a strong test of the ladder-leaders' credentials in front of a vocal crowd.
"Uni are always a tough team, particularly when we play them at home, they have a pretty good home crowd and they always get a good crowd down there so it's a good atmosphere at Sandy Bay," he said.
"They're certainly a dangerous team that we're not taking them lightly at all so it should be a pretty good game of rugby."
The Tigers' junior programs have recieved a big tick with several players being selected in Tasmania's squad for the upcoming Southern States Championships.
The Tigers are well represented in the under-14 boys' squad with Charlie Goodluck, Makkai Kettle, Nate Henry, Oscar Davey and Edward Toohey. The five Tigers are headed to Canberra on Monday.
The tournament represents the first step in the national talent identification program for the Wallabies and will see Tasmania take on ACT, Victoria and Southern Inland in their group stage.
The Tigers are also represented in the boys' under-18 squad with Elijah Agaiava and the girls' squads with Ingrid Miedcke (under-14s) and Lettamae Gardner and Alice Reid (under-16s) also in their respective squads for the championships.
"We're very proud of all of them, a few of them have come through since they were seven years old," Anderson said.
"Last year, the trip got cancelled due to COVID so they're pretty excited to go away this year.
"For them to be able to go away and get selected for this team, in terms of what we're trying to do as a club for them, it just shows their persistence to play the game, so we're very happy for them."
The Tigers' senior men's side have also been recognised for their performances with several members of the starting side selected in the preliminary Tasmanian squad ahead of the Australian rugby shield which will be held in Adelaide later this year.
The initial squad of 35 is expected to be slimmed down to 25 members ahead of the tournament and features nine Tigers.
Club captain Lyall, Anderson, Joe Brady, Ben Lui, Fineasi Palei, TJ Pieters, Simione Tokomaata and Jamie Walters have all earned selection for the squad.
"We're all really proud about being selected, it's probably good reward for us as a team and what the club has shown over the past 18 months," Anderson said.
The Australian rugby shield will run from September 30 to October 3 in South Australia.
