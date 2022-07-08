The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Rugby Union: Callum Lyall, Isaac Anderson and Launceston Tigers selected in Tasmanian squad

Adam Daunt
By Adam Daunt
Updated July 8 2022 - 9:28am, first published 7:25am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MILESTONE: Launceston Tigers captain Callum Lyall celebrated his 50th game last weekend against Devonport. Picture: Phillip Biggs

The Launceston Tigers are eager to continue their strong start to the premiership season as the ladder-leaders get ready to roar against University.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adam Daunt

Adam Daunt

Sports Reporter

Sports reporter at The Examiner. Focus on basketball and netball but occasionally rolls the arm over for some cricket coverage in the summer. Previously from Adelaide with a stint in Byron Bay. Get in touch: adam.daunt@examiner.com.au.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.