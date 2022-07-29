Two significant differences should guarantee Jake Templeton's maiden Commonwealth Games is a major contrast to his extensive previous international experiences.
In a departure from his hectic program at the 2016 Paralympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, the visually-impaired Tasmanian swimmer has just one event available in his classification in Birmingham.
Advertisement
However, he is getting to share the bill with the best able-bodied athletes as opposed to being a separate event after they've gone home.
Templeton is content with the trade-off.
"At the Commonwealth Games, we compete with the able-bodied athletes, so it is inclusive and it's something I'm really looking forward to," he said.
"I have not been to a Commonwealth Games yet so don't know what to expect but I'm excited to be part of it. When you go to the Paralympics, you get to sit and watch the Olympic Games before going, so being able to watch the able-bodied guys will be really cool and also cool for them to see us."
The Queensland-based 27-year-old is equally positive about the S13 (visually impaired) classification being limited to just one race - the 50-metre freestyle - having contested five races in Rio, making finals in the 400m freestyle and 200m individual medley.
"The Paralympics are a 10-day program and in that there are 14 different classifications with male and female so more than 100 individual races. In the S13 at the Commonwealth Games, the only possible race was the 50m free.
"It's good that it's a race I've always done, but it's not exactly my pet event so I've had to train more for it.
"I guess it's a bit less complicated, especially being the 50 free where there's no questions asked, just a lot of splash and not heaps of endurance. But there is a bit of apprehension that you've got to get everything right otherwise it's all over."
Templeton is well aware that being such a short event means minimal margin for error.
"It's going to be competitive. From what I gather, there are four or five of us within a couple of tenths of a second of each other who will all be knocking on the door. All of us Australians (Oscar Stubbs, of NSW, and Queenslander Braedan Jason) are within 0.3 of a second of each other, around 24.4."
Templeton will be competing at Sandwell Aquatics Centre on Saturday, July 30. No heats were required in the event which means he has qualified directly into the final scheduled for 7.51pm.
Templeton's qualification time of 24.48 is fractionally second fastest to compatriot Jason (24.47) with all qualifiers separated by just 0.66 seconds.
A former Nixon Street Primary School and St Brendan Shaw College student, who was born with the degenerative eye disease retinitis pigmentosa, Templeton began swimming with Devonport Aquatic Club before moving to Queensland.
He completed a Bachelor of Sport and Exercise Science at the University of the Sunshine Coast where he represents the USC Spartans and works as a personal trainer and swimming coach.
In 2016, he became the first Tasmanian swimmer to qualify for the Paralympic Games in more than a decade.
Advertisement
Having burst onto the scene at the 2013 Australian Short-Course Championships, Templeton set three freestyle world records at the 2020 event and has also contested Para World and Pan Pacific Championships but narrowly missed selection for the Tokyo Paralympics having achieved the qualification criteria.
"There was a quota of how many we could take and I was one of two out of 30 to miss out. That was pretty heartbreaking," he said.
"I'd previously narrowly missed a team once before so it was hard, but it gave me the motivation to get to where I am this year."
Georgia Baker should have the honour of kicking off Tasmanian involvement in the Commonwealth Games.
The Perth 27-year-old is expected to be in the Australian line-up for the women's team pursuit which is scheduled to compete in qualification at 10.14am.
Advertisement
Josh Duffy is in contention to be in the men's team pursuit 41 minutes later. The finals are scheduled in the evening session at 4.41pm and 5.20pm respectively.
Jake Birtwhistle will wear no.3 in the individual triathlon on Friday morning, which begins at 11.01am.
He is one of three Australians in the field of 48 which includes Henri Schoeman, the South African who denied him gold four years ago, plus hotly-fancied Brit Alex Yee and New Zealander Hayden Wilde.
Tasmanian Tiger Nicola Carey and her Australian teammates are scheduled to begin their Twenty20 campaign against India at Edgbaston at 11am.
Ariarne Titmus has been drawn in heat four of the 200m freestyle scheduled for 11.13am on Friday. Already a triple Commonwealth Games champion, the 21-year-old recorded the field's fastest qualifying time of 1:53.09. The final is scheduled for 7.25pm.
Advertisement
The 200m was the only one of Titmus' four events on the Gold Coast which she did not win, claiming the silver medal behind Canada's Taylor Ruck, who is not competing in Birmingham.
Invermay bowler Rebecca Van Asch and her Jackaroos teammates Kristina Krstic, Lynsey Clarke and skip Natasha van Eldik begin the defence of the women's four gold medal against Botswana at 3pm followed by Fiji at 6pm and Scotland at 3pm on Saturday.
Friday, July 29
10.14am GEORGIA BAKER team pursuit qualification; 4.41pm team pursuit finals
10.55am JOSH DUFFY team pursuit qualification; 5.20pm team pursuit final
11am NICOLA CAREY Australia v India T20
Advertisement
11.01am JAKE BIRTWHISTLE individual triathlon
11.13am ARIARNE TITMUS 200m freestyle heats
3pm BEC VAN ASCH women's fours round 1 v Botswana
6pm BEC VAN ASCH women's fours round 2 v Fiji
7.25pm ARIARNE TITMUS 200m freestyle final
Saturday, July 30
Advertisement
3pm BEC VAN ASCH women's fours round 3 v Scotland
7.51pm JAKE TEMPLETON 50m freestyle S13 final
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.