Council

Councillors and community representatives selected for new homelessness committee

Alison Foletta
By Alison Foletta
July 29 2022 - 5:30pm
City's Homelessness Advisory Committee board solidified

In a commitment to continue their work in supporting people living homeless, the City of Launceston council have appointed two councillors to the committee as well as six community representatives.

alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au

