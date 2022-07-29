City's Homelessness Advisory Committee board solidified

In a commitment to continue their work in supporting people living homeless, the City of Launceston council have appointed two councillors to the committee as well as six community representatives.
The six community representatives, Stephen Avery, Lynette Cameron, Allison Mayne, Darren McKay, Philip Redmond and Kate Ross, were selected to represent not only people with professional experience in providing services like social work and counselling but also lived experience of homelessness.
Cr Andrea Dawkins and Krista Preece were elected to be the council representatives.
Cr Preece said it would be a fantastic opportunity to look at practical ways of helping people.
Council amended the terms of reference to expand the number of community representatives from four to six, and also added another service provider representative, so CatholicCare will join Launceston City Mission, St Vincent de Paul Society, Anglicare Tasmania, Tasmania Police, the Salvation Army, Shekinah House and the Department of Communities Tasmania.
The committee will also include a representative from West Tamar Council after a call out was made to other councils to be a part of the committee.
