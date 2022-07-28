The West Coast Council would like to see the value of investment in windfarms reflected in the owner's property rates.
Towards the end of the financial year, the mayor of the West Coast Shane Pitt wrote to energy and renewables minister Guy Barnett and local government minister Nic Street requesting an "urgent" change.
He said it was a "great disappointment" to see wind farms would not be valued by the office of the valuer general, and therefore cannot be charged rates at their "full value".
Comment has been sought from Ministers Barnett and Street.
The Granville Harbour wind farm, for example, was said to be a $280 million project when it was completed in late 2020.
That project was touted as an investment not only in Tasmania's renewable energy market, but in the economy of the West Coast itself.
Cr Pitt said that such a large infrastructure project could not be allowed to operate "rate free".
"The decision that windfarm towers are chattels and do not add to the value of the land cannot be supported," Cr Pitt said.
"We ask for your urgent efforts to change the required legislation to the ensure that windfarms can be fully valued and properly rated.
"Already the West Coast is disadvantaged with legislated exemptions to rates for hydro dams and fish farm leases, it cannot be that another large part of the economic infrastructure on the West Coast is rate free."
West Coast Council general manager David Midson said the council's push for change on the rating of windfarms was about "fairness", given that other property owners pay rates based on the value of infrastructure on their land.
"We were surprised windfarms did not have to pay rates," Mr Midson said.
"As a council we don't think that's right. Adding infrastructure should add value. For us its a matter of fairness."
Mr Midson said the council had not yet received any response to the mayor's letter, which was sent in June.
