Investigations continue into Evandale excavator death

Investigations continued in Evandale on Thursday into an industrial incident which took a man's life earlier this week.
On Wednesday an excavator which had been driving on the railway tracks toppled over, trapping a man underneath. Police arrived on the scene just before 11am and by midday had confirmed that the man, who is believed to have been driving the excavator, had died.
A large crane and two other excavators were brought in by emergency services to move the rolled excavator.
Police reportedly cleared the road just before 9pm on Wednesday night. By Thursday morning, the rolled excavator appeared to have been removed along with the crane and the back-up excavators. WorkSafe Tasmania along with other services including Tasmania Police were continuing with the investigation on site on Thursday morning.
Representatives for TasRail were also on site on Thursday morning. A spokesperson for TasRail extended their "deepest sympathies and support" on behalf of its board, management and staff, to all those who had been affected by "the workplace incident at Evandale".
"Post-incident TasRail is working closely with the relevant contracting firm, WorkSafe Tasmania, and emergency services. The Office of the National Rail Safety Regulator will also attend the site," they added.
A spokesperson for WorkSafe Tasmania said its team was preparing a report for both the regulator and the coroner.
The South Line of the Tasmanian Rail Network, north of Conara is expected to remain closed until further notice.
