Two people are now in custody following a multi-vehicle crash in Launceston earlier today.
According to Tasmania Police, the pair are assisting with the investigation into the incident.
Further details on the crash are expected later tonight.
Tasmania Police have arrived on the scene of a multiple-car crash in Launceston at the intersection of Midland Highway and Howick Street.
Police have not reported any serious injuries at this stage and are advising motorists that traffic will be diverted onto Pipeworks Road from the Midland Highway.
Police are also cautioning that traffic around the area is congested and urging motorists to take an alternate route if possible.
The crash comes less than an hour after Tasmania Police reported a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Frederick Street and Bathurst Street, which has now been cleared.
