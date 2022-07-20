Two-vehicle crash in Launceston CBD, traffic being diverted

Tasmania Police and emergency services are responding to a two-vehicle crash on Frederick St in Launceston.
Traffic is being stopped on Frederick St between Bathurst St and Wellington St.
Motorists should avoid the area and expect delays.
No serious injuries have been reported at this stage.
Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Arts and Events sector, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581
