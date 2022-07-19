'Does nothing': Errol Stewart says Tamar report all talk

Two vocal advocates of the Tamar Estuary say the state government would have better spent its money establishing a new governance model for the Tamar Estuary rather than boardwalks and public amenities.
Criticism of the Tamar Estuary Management Taskforce and the slow pace of change, despite a $140 million commitment for "river health projects" has raised the ire of Launceston developer Errol Stewart and former Launceston Flood Authority chairman Alan Birchmore AO.
Advertisement
Mr Stewart is a long-time advocate of improvement to the river's health and the architect behind developments on the riverbank such as the Launceston Seaport and the Silo Hotel. He said the 10-year plan endorsed by the state government on Sunday did nothing to address the concern of sediment.
"I get calls on the Tamar every single day," he said.
Mr Stewart said he received a briefing from State Growth regarding the state government's planned "site-specific dredging program" and he said the discussion was not productive.
"Basically what I've been told is that it's difficult, it's a long process and they need to get the approvals from the EPA....but it's the same information that I have heard for many years," Mr Stewart said.
"Me and so many others have been hearing these things with regard to the Tamar for many years."
He said while he understood there was a process, and he did not want to see overly critical, he was getting tired of how drawn out the process was becoming.
Mr Birchmore is a staunch advocate of the Tamar Lake proposal, which would establish a barrage to create a freshwater lake.
He said TEMT was set up "to address sediment problems in the upper reaches, but with the exception of TasWater's existing work to overcome raw sewage discharges, the plan solves nothing."
However the freshwater lake proposal has failed to gain support of government authorities.
"Increasing the tidal prism of the North Esk has the potential to increase channel size, but will leave the mudflats and the Yacht Basin untouched, while Seaport and the Marina will silt up again. $4m is to be spent creating small access channels through the mud, but will soon slump and fill with tidal movement," he said.
Both advocates criticised the role of TEMT in the process, saying it had no power or authority to enact the type of change the community demands. Mr Stewart said all three levels of government should be held to account for their inaction for the Tamar and took aim at the Launceston City Deal funds.
"They say they have $140 million for the river, but that's not true, not really, that's funding for TasWater," Mr Stewart said.
Mr Stewart also took aim at TEMT, saying it lacked authority and had been given the regulatory power it needed.
Advertisement
"There's no one driving it [TEMT], and nobody steering it," he said.
The state government committed to investigating new governance models for the Tamar, but goals for this was not included in the 10-year plan.
READ MORE: McSweyn makes Tasmanian athletics history
State Development Minister Guy Barnett said on Monday the Tasmanian Government understood the concerns of the community and the 10-year vision was the first of its kind.
"The Tamar Estuary Management Taskforce has developed a 10 year Vision for the Estuary in consultation with local government, key stakeholders and the local community," he said.
What do you think? Send us a letter to the editor:
Advertisement
I have worked in the Tasmanian digital/print media for 11 years, spanning two newsrooms. I have developed a keen interest in agricultural, development and education news, as well as issues-based long-form journalism. Contact me at caitlin.jarvis@examiner.com.au
I have worked in the Tasmanian digital/print media for 11 years, spanning two newsrooms. I have developed a keen interest in agricultural, development and education news, as well as issues-based long-form journalism. Contact me at caitlin.jarvis@examiner.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.