Northern man dies as state's COVID death toll rises

Tasmania's COVID death toll has risen to 105 after a Northern man in his 70s died.
The death was confirmed by Premier and Minister for Health Jeremy Rockliff on Thursday, the same day the state recorded 1844 new cases.
The state had a total of 10,081 active cases with 1791 in the North West, 2539 in the North and 5425 in the South.
The number of people in Tasmanian hospitals also remained high with 125 patients across the state, with 35 people being treated specifically for COVID, while four patients were in Intensive care.
The high number of hospital cases has seen the state's three primary referral hospitals - the Royal Hobart Hospital, the Launceston General Hospital and the North West Regional Hospital - all return to level three of their COVID escalation management plans.
Mr Rockliff said the "fluctuations" in daily case numbers were part of living with COVID.
Tasmania has seen 208,564 COVID cases since borders to the mainland opened on December 15, 2021.
An experienced multi-platform journalist focusing on the issues that impact health in Tasmania. With a background in social research and public policy, health reporting for Andrew is about ensuring the best health outcomes for the Northern Tasmanian community. Contact Andrew at: andrew.chounding@examiner.com.au or 0437 358 262
