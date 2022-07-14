The Examiner
Tasmania records 105th COVID death, 1844 new cases.

Andrew Chounding
Andrew Chounding
July 14 2022 - 6:00am
Northern man dies as state's COVID death toll rises

Tasmania's COVID death toll has risen to 105 after a Northern man in his 70s died.

