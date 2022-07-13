The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Tasmanian Government's beefy bio-defence

BS
By Benjamin Seeder
Updated July 13 2022 - 9:38am, first published 2:06am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SECURED: Minister for Primary Industries and Water Jo Palmer launched new biosecurity measures against Foot and Mouth disease on Wednesday. Picture: Phillip Biggs

The state government on Wednesday unveiled plans to bolster biosecurity at Tasmanian airports with eight new inspectors to screen incoming travellers.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BS

Benjamin Seeder

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.