The number of COVID-19 cases in Tasmania continues to rise after the state's hospitals recorded 100 COVID patients for the first time.
The record came the same day as the state recorded 1812 new cases, bringing the total number of active cases in Tasmania to 9833.
Twenty-nine of the 100 people in hospital were being treated specifically for the virus, with two people in intensive care.
The death toll for the state sits at 102 since the pandemic began.
The high number of cases was also causing problems for hospital operations with transmission among staff high.
An email sent to staff at the Launceston General Hospital on Sunday showed 68 staff had tested positive for COVID-19, while 39 had been furrowed as close contacts.
The LGH remains at level three of its COVID-19 management plan.
Acting State Health Commander Professor Tony Lawler said hospital staff were working hard to address the demand at the LGH.
He said the public could still have confidence emergency presentation needs would be met, but asked people with conditions that were not an emergency or did not require a hospital admission to reconsider attending the LGH Emergency Department.
An experienced multi-platform journalist focusing on the issues that impact health in Tasmania. With a background in social research and public policy, health reporting for Andrew is about ensuring the best health outcomes for the Northern Tasmanian community. Contact Andrew at: andrew.chounding@examiner.com.au or 0437 358 262
