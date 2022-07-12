For the past seven years Tasmania has been the only state to achieve its commitment to net zero emissions by 2050 target.
Now, the state government is investing in the country's nascent seaweed industry to tackle livestock emissions.
Sea Forest, an aquaculture farm based at Triabunna that grows Asparagopsis seaweed to use as a livestock feed supplement, has received $560,000 in state government funding as part of the Agricultural Development Fund.
The ADF funding will go towards production of Asparagopsis pellets for multiple businesses and farms across the state to integrate into their feeding systems, including Tas Stock Feed, Fonterra, Kingston Farm, and Tas Ag Co.
A further $670,000 in funding from the agriculture industry will go towards on-farm trials of different Asparagopsis pellet formulations.
The native seaweed will reduce methane in cattle by up to 98 per cent, and is projected to increase productivity gain in livestock.
In a statement last week, Primary industries and water Minister Jo Palmer said the government wanted to grow Tasmania's agricultural sector to $10 billion by 2050.
Ms Palmer said the investment would also help the government find "practical, cost-effective" ways to meet it's 2030 net-zero emissions target.
It's the fourth project to be funded under the $3 million ADF this year, which also invested in recyclable and reusable hydroponic substrate technology, a program for optimising calf raising for beef production, and the introduction of a hoverfly as a complementary pollinator for cropping systems.
