An 84-year-old woman from Ulverstone died from severe injuries after she fell out of her car last year, a coroner has found.
Truus De Vries was driving her car home after a grocery shop on the afternoon of September 23.
Coroner Olivia McTaggert said Mrs De Vries was in "reasonable" health at the time, had held a drivers licence since 1968, and was driving in good road and weather conditions.
The coroner reported the woman had stopped at the top of her driveway, likely to check her mail.
"She then alighted from the driver's seat of the car, probably leaving the engine still running, and walked around the rear of the car towards the mailbox," Ms McTaggert said.
"She returned to the driver's seat and, whilst the driver's door was still open, the car reversed unexpectedly in a clockwise semi-circle rotation out onto the street and then back over the curb on the same side."
The rear wheels mounted the curb, and Mrs De Vries was thrown out of the drivers seat and onto the ground.
"Most unfortunately, her head struck the concrete edge and her torso impacted with a power pole as the car came to a stop on the nature strip in front of the property next door," Ms McTaggert said.
The elderly woman was taken immediately to the North West Regional Hospital for medical attention, but died later than evening.
The coroner said her injuries included a traumatic brain injury, as well as chest, pelvis and limb injuries.
"I cannot determine why the unfortunate accident occurred except to find that it was due to driver error," Ms McTaggert said.
"The car was found in reverse gear with the handbrake activated. Mrs De Vries may have well have placed the gear unintentionally in reverse as she re-entered her car, whereupon it moved away unexpectedly in a semicircle due to the left steering lock from her previous turn into the driveway.
"She may have activated the handbrake in an attempt to stop the car."
She did not make any recommendations or comments, and offered her severe condolences to Mrs De Vries' family and loved ones.
Meg Powell has been a journalist for the Advocate Newspaper in North-West Tasmania since 2019. She has covered a range of areas and issues including crime, health, environmental issues, business, social affairs , the arts and education. Got a story to share? Email megan.powell@theadvocate.com.au or call 0448 302 029
