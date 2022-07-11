The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Ulverstone woman died after falling from car: coroner

Meg Powell
By Meg Powell
Updated July 11 2022 - 9:04am, first published 8:46am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Picture: File

An 84-year-old woman from Ulverstone died from severe injuries after she fell out of her car last year, a coroner has found.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Meg Powell

Meg Powell

Journalist

Meg Powell has been a journalist for the Advocate Newspaper in North-West Tasmania since 2019. She has covered a range of areas and issues including crime, health, environmental issues, business, social affairs , the arts and education. Got a story to share? Email megan.powell@theadvocate.com.au or call 0448 302 029

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.