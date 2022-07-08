Porsche announces plans to build eFuel plant in North-West Tasmania

Porsche has announced its plans to build an eFuel plant at Surrey Hills, 30km south of Burnie.
HIF Global, in which Porsche has a 12.5 per cent stake, said construction on the facility is expected to begin in 2024, with the hope of the plant being operational by 2026.
HIF Global said it had filed a Notice of Intent with the Tasmanian Environment Protection Authority seeking approval for the facility.
HIF Asia Pacific CEO Ignacio Hernandez said the Tasmanian plant is expected to produce up to 100 million litres of eFuel.
"At full operations, the HIF Tasmania facility is expected to produce up to 100 million litres per year of carbon neutral eFuels, reducing global CO2 emissions by approximately 260,000 tons per year, the equivalent of decarbonising 52,000 cars on the road today.
"We expect to begin construction in 2024, prioritising local employment and technology.
"We look forward to working with our Australian partners as we develop this facility, which will help revolutionise the decarbonisation of global transportation."
HIF Global president and CEO Cesar Norton said it was excited to invest in a facility in the North-West.
"Our global plan is to produce over 8 billion litres a year of carbon neutral eFuels - enough to decarbonise 5 million vehicles.
"Australia represents our third decarbonisation hub around the world.
"Australia has exceptional renewable energy resources that can be transformed into liquid fuels and used in existing engines.
"We begin the first step in Tasmania to produce hydrogen from renewable energy, capture carbon dioxide from a biogenic source and produce highly competitive eFuels that will be the carbon neutral energy of tomorrow."
Premier Jeremy Rockliff welcomed the project announcement.
"While the proposal is in the early stages, this is a further sign that Tasmania's ambitious renewable energy plans are attracting premium worldwide investment and building confidence and opportunities in our regions," he said.
"Tasmania is leading the nation, and the world, by being 100 per cent self-sufficient in renewable energy and legislating to be at 200 per cent by 2040.
"The Tasmanian Government, through Renewables, Climate and Future Industries Tasmania (ReCFIT) will continue to facilitate opportunities around green hydrogen and green manufacturing and welcome investments that will generate hundreds of jobs, many in regional Tasmania."
Burnie Mayor Steve Kons said he and general manager Simon Overland had been in contact with HIF Global regarding the project.
"We're very happy with proposals coming to Burnie.
"It sounds like a very good project, and it's got very capable people in control of it."
Cr Kons was excited about the prospect of the project creating jobs in the North-West.
"I think the North-West Coast is starting to benefit from a lot of those projects that in the past may have been unfeasible.
"But the fact that the world economy has changed dramatically means the feasibility of those projects is being bought forward to places that actually have the social licence to undertake these projects."
