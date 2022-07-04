Businesses around Launceston are returning to pre-COVID normal, as the last of the pandemic restrictions came to an end on June 30.
Requirements to wear masks in most settings ended at midnight on June 30, while other restrictions on social distancing in pubs and restaurants came to an end on May 21.
Star of Siam owner Therdsak Dansuckchai said his business on the corner of Paterson and Charles streets struggled in the first six months of the pandemic and survived due to Jobkeeper payments and home deliveries through Uber and Menulog.
"It was very difficult, I think the business went down to 30 per cent of normal," he said.
Social distancing requirements slashed his restaurant's seating capacity from 50 to 20, making it hard to operate at a profit.
"Customers couldn't sit inside, we had no customers here for six months. We had support from the government .... we did more take away," he said.
Commercial Hotel manager Taylah Cowley said it was "hard to keep the business going" during the pandemic.
"We had very quiet nights obviously because people wanted to stay home, especially when it was spreading around," she said.
She said the social distancing rules were the hardest to manage.
"The requirement was 1.5 metres distance, that's very hard to do in a nightclub setting. And the masks requirement - people wouldn't wear them or kept throwing them off," she said.
Staffing was also a problem, she said.
See Eyecare practice manager Tia Landeg said her business managed the restrictions well.
"Our appointments slowed, it was challenging ... but people have been respecting not coming in when they are sick," she said.
"And masks haven't really been a problem, we've only had a few who have grumbled about still having to wear them."
Launceston Chamber of Commerce executive officer said even though restrictions have lifted, businesses are still required to think about ways of reducing risks of COVID in the future.
"It feels like many are leaving some of the COVID-19 measures in place, for now. For example, amenities for hand sanitation and the sanitisation of tables between meals," he said.
