Launceston General Hospital failed to act as Griffin groomed young patient despite complaint being made

Adam Holmes
By Adam Holmes
Updated July 4 2022 - 4:36am, first published 4:30am
Kirsty Neilley says no one at the LGH mentioned to her that a complaint had been made about the contact James Geoffrey Griffin was having with her.

The Launceston General Hospital did not stop James Geoffrey Griffin from being the main nurse for a 16-year-old patient despite a complaint being raised about him contacting her by phone.

