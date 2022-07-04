Emergency services responding to Howick Street crash

Police are at the scene of a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Howick and Wellington streets in South Launceston.
The intersection is reportedly blocked and motorists are asked to avoid the area until the scene is cleared. A tow truck is on its way.
Advertisement
At this stage, no serious injuries have been reported.
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.