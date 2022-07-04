The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Breaking

Tasmania Police on scene of two-vehicle crash in South Launceston

Satria Dyer-Darmawan
By Satria Dyer-Darmawan
Updated July 4 2022 - 3:48am, first published 3:38am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emergency services responding to Howick Street crash

Police are at the scene of a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Howick and Wellington streets in South Launceston.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Satria Dyer-Darmawan

Satria Dyer-Darmawan

Journalist

Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.