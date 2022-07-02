Marianna Tolo made an impact in her home debut for the Launceston Tornadoes as they ran over the top of the Dandenong Rangers 91-65.
In front of a packed Elphin Sports Centre, Tolo finally suited up in the Tornadoes' colours after enduring a longer than anticipated wait for a clearance.
But the Australian Opal and four-time WNBL champion put on a strong showing for the Launceston faithful with 18 points, four rebounds, six assists, four steals and one block from her 35 minutes of court time.
The true tale in the tape was how Launceston were able to suffocate the Rangers in the opening term as their frenzied pressure created turnovers and steal opportunities (17-7) for the home side.
They shot accurately from the field (50 per cent to 33 per cent) as the Tornadoes opened a match-winning 32-8 lead at the first break.
The Tornadoes did not relent on the visitors as the continued to grow their lead across the second and third terms with 17-14 and 22-20 scoring in those quarters.
That was led chiefly by Keely Froling (25 points, five assists and five steals) and Mariah Payne (24 points, five assists and four steals) as the pair complimented each other with their dynamic scoring.
With Tolo's inclusion, the Tornadoes looked balanced with options inside the paint, led by Froling, and from the perimeter with Payne and Micah Simpson (13 points) both going at 50 per cent from beyond the arc.
Froling's physical approach paid off as the Australian Opal monstered the Rangers on the glass with 20 of the Tornadoes' 47 rebounds while Dandenong managed 31 collectively across the night.
The Rangers out-scored the home side 23-20 in the final term to chip away at the margin as Clare Camac (17 points) led their scoring but the nail was already in the Rangers' coffin.
Sports reporter at The Examiner. Focus on basketball and netball but occasionally rolls the arm over for some cricket coverage in the summer. Previously from Adelaide with a stint in Byron Bay. Get in touch: adam.daunt@examiner.com.au.
